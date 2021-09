Pat Breeding, Keith Pugh, Nico and Jud Teague, Jim Neal, Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds and Jennifer Salyer. (Photo: City of Kingsport)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s Miracle Field was named “project of the year” by the Tennessee Chapter of the American Public Works Association.

The honor is awarded to projects with excellence in planning, construction, and management.

The APWA presented the award to the city during Tuesday evening’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

Miracle Field is primarily used by special needs children and young adults but can also be used by seniors and wounded veterans.