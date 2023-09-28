KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is making progress on its Main Street Rebuild Project.

A release from the City states the project is roughly 35% completed and work as of Thursday was focused on utility reconstruction.

“New water line construction in section one is 95% complete with approximately 40% of the lines being active,” the release states. “New sewer lines have been installed and are active in section one, with work continuing on the stormwater system.”

Utility work is required as part of the project and includes the installation of water lines, telephone and cable lines placed underground, relocation of power lines and additional landscaping work. Crews will also remove weak soil beneath Main Street and replace it with stone for a stronger base.

The purpose of the Main Street Rebuild Project is to upgrade one of the key routes in the downtown area. Work began in November 2022 near the Kingsport Area Transit System and will continue toward Clinchfield Street for the next two years, according to the City.

The release states the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a change to the project’s order last week which added more than $2 million in funding and extended the contract by 158 days. Those additional funds will be put toward removing contaminating soils and replacing concrete with other materials.

Officials had first asked the board for that additional funding and in early September 2023 after discovering petroleum products had contaminated the soil.

The City reports state and federal funding will cover 80% of the cost of the entire project.