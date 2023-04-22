KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport kicked off the inaugural ‘Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.)’ fine arts and crafts festival on Friday. The festival is happening at the Kingsport Farmers Market on Clinchfield Street all weekend.

The festival welcomed more than 30 craft vendors from across the region, as well as art demonstrations, a sculptor competition, public art programs, live music and the main event: a debut of 10 painted, full-sized fiberglass goats.

“It’s great that so many different people are coming together to support the arts because this really is the different talents of the Tri-Cities area coming together, whether it’s the vendors, or the demonstrations, or just supporting the arts in general,” said Cultural Arts Coordinator Hannah Powell.

Photo: WJHL

“This was a lot of work months in the making and it had a lot of partners involved to make it happen,” Powell said. “The Kingsport Arts Guild, the Adventure Center, Engage Kingsport, and Create Appalachia all worked together with the Office of Cultural Arts to make this come together.”