Kingsport YMCA serving 70 Thanksgiving meals to area families

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA announced Tuesday that 70 families in the community can expect a warm meal on Thanksgiving.

A release from YMCA states the Y on Wheels program aims to feed under-served areas in the community in an effort to battle hunger. Meals will be delivered on Wednesday, Nov. 24 between 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. A YMCA spokesperson said the meal distribution is only for families in Y on Wheels site locations and that families have been set to receive the meals through previous interaction with the program.

The company cited food and product shortages along with higher prices and shipping issues as key players in the struggle to put food on the table.

“With it being the Thanksgiving holiday, the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA and our Y on Wheels program want to give thanks and give back to our community by providing full Thanksgiving meals to 70 families,” said Kylie Sutherland with the Kingsport YMCA. “With the higher costs of food items and supply chain issues in our area, these families might not have been given the opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving if it was not for these meals.”

Each meal will include one 10-12 pound turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls and a pumpkin pie. Funds for the food purchases stem from a grant contract with the state’s Y on Wheels program.

This Thanksgiving meal giveaway marks the second year that the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA has provided holiday food to families. Y on Wheels site locations include the following: