Kingsport woman set to celebrate 100th birthday over the weekend with friends, family

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Just days before her 100th Birthday, News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck had the opportunity to sit down with a Kingsport staple – Mamie Riddle.

Riddle worked for 40 years at the Kingsport JC Penney location, and in that time only took 7 (and a half) sick days.

Riddle married for the first time in 1978 to a man named Mack Riddle. He was in charge of organizing the July 4th parades in Kingsport for many years.

She told Kaylyn that her friends and family will be throwing her a party at Food City over the weekend.

While she doesn’t know all the details of her party, she did say she’s looking forward to eating butterscotch pie.

You can read more about Mamie Riddle later today on WJHL.com.