SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was killed in a boating accident Monday evening.

According to a press release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, a deck boat carrying three people collided with a personal watercraft carrying two passengers around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The operator of the personal craft was airlifted from the scene and a female passenger identified as Samantha Jo Hess, 23, of Kingsport was pronounced dead at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

According to the release, both were wearing flotation devices at the time of the collision. No one on board the deck boat was reported as injured.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the release.