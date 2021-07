KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport woman who has continued to prove that age is just a number has now been honored by the Tennessee Senior Olympics.

83-year-old Joyce Manis was inducted into the Tennessee Senior Olympics Hall of Fame Tuesday night.

She has been active in Senior Olympics since 1993, including being a longtime board member of the statewide organization..

Basketball, cornhole, shuffleboard and table tennis are just a few of the sports she excelled in.