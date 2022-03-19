KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport will be helping residents conduct spring cleaning by offering free additional pick-up services to residents for one week.

Starting on March 21 and continuing through the 25, City residents will be able to place additional items including:

Applicances

Tires (not including rim, limit four per household)

Furnitiure

Small amount of building materails such as drywall, carpet and scrap lumber

Yard debris

Mattresses

Bagged grass and leaves as well as loose leaves

Brush

General junk

The City will not pick up:

Paint

Liquids

Hazardous materails

Propane tanks

Contractor generated building materails or tree debris

Items such as computer monitors, keyboards, and hard drives can be taken to the Sullivan County Transfer Station located on Brookside Drive.

In a release, the City encourages residents to take this opportunity to clean out places that may not clean often such as garages, outbuildings, attics and basements.

During the cleanup week, residents will receive one garbage pickup as well as added boxes or bags beside the cart. Loose-leaf collection will start on the west end of town and continue until every street has been serviced.

According to the City, while the services will be provided at no additional cost, the city will still charge a fee for waste and tree debris generated by contractors.

During the previous year’s cleanup event, crews collected 545 tons of garbage and 251 tons of trash, according to the release.

The City states the bi-weekly yard waste and brush pickup schedule will remain the same.