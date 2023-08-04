KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport celebrated the opening of a new family-friendly brewery and taproom on Friday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at noon to mark the grand opening of Flanagan Brothers Bierworks at 1800 N Eastman Rd.

According to the brewery’s website, Flanagan Brothers Bierworks is a “family-friendly brewery and beer garden” that serves traditional Irish drinks. Beverages on the Flanagan Brothers menu include Saisons, ales, IPAs and stouts.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Local aspiring musicians will also perform at the brewery on Monday and Thursday nights as well as more live music on the weekends, the website states.

The owners hope to offer several community events and games like cornhole, trivia and poker nights.

The brewery is open from 2-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from noon until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon until 9 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, visit the brewery’s website.