Kingsport volunteers remove more than 12,000 pounds of litter from Tennessee roadways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — No Trash November initiatives were launched throughout Tennessee as community members across the state worked to restore roadways that had been riddled with trash and debris.

A release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) stated that more than 1,000 volunteers worked together to restore some of the state’s beauty, and TDOT recognized Keep Kingsport Beautiful for collecting 12,270 pounds of trash.

The month-long cleanup consisted of 1,001 volunteers statewide, 56 cleanups, 2,180 bags of litter and 2,501 pounds of large items.

“Our partners are passionate about keeping their communities clean,” said Denise Baker with the TDOT Highway Beautification Office. “We knew that be coming together, we could make a big impact. We encourage all Tennesseans to keep up the momentum by taking personal responsibility for the litter in their neighborhoods and by participating in local cleanups or the Adopt-A-Highway program.”

The mission kicked off on Nov. 5 and continued throughout the month, the release states.

“Litter on our public roads is more than an eyesore. It’s an enormous burden to the state with impacts on public health and safety, the environment, and the economy,” said Shawn Bible with the TDOT Highway Beautification Office. “We are beyond thrilled to have more than doubled our goal and are grateful to our many partners and volunteers that held cleanups in their communities during No Trash November as we continue to strive for a litter-free Tennessee.”

Interested in getting involved? CLICK HERE.