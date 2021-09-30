Kingsport uses about 50 goats to clear land for new park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is using a tried and true method to clear land out for development – goats.

According to a release from the city, about 50 goats kept in an electric fence will be used to clear land near Cement Hill. The goats could be visible from the Model City Taphouse, the release states.

“The goats are eating the invasive plant species, mainly kudzu, in an effort to effectively clear Cement Hill in an environment-friendly way without using chemicals or risking employee safety, as some parts of the hill can’t be cleared by mechanical means,” the release states.

Photo: City of Kingsport

The fence will be moved as the goats clear parts of the hillside. City officials ask that anyone who wants to watch them work do so from a distance.

The release says city staff and the local goat provided will regularly check on them for safety while they are on the hill.

The city plans to turn Cement Hill into a park, complete with walking trails and overlook spots. The work on the park is scheduled to begin in 2022.