KINGSPORT, Tenn. – The city of Kingsport held a grand opening for the new location of the Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark.

The grand opening included professional skateboarder demonstrations, prizes, open skating times, and music.

The original skatepark opened up in 2005 and is named after a 13-year old who was strcuk by a vehicle while retrieving his skateboard.

The new location is in Brickyard Park and it was a $1.86 million project that began last fall and finished up this spring.

Kanten Russell, a former professional skateboarder with New Line Skateparks helped design the skatepark by getting local skaters’ input.

“It really does have something for everybody, it has different bowls, it has like street features in there. It has kind of like beginner areas, so for anyone who really wants to come check out the skate park, it doesn’t matter you know what gender you are, how old you are, I think it’s really something for everybody in the actual skate park design,” said Kanten Russell.

The new location has more modern features and durable materials making it easier for skaters and bikers.

According to a press release by the City of Kingsport the new skatepark includes “two bowls (backyard bowl and a flow bowl), a four-stair set with up-down rails, two-quarter pipes, an up-down hubba ledge, a five-stair with a down rail and a pyramid, among other features.”

“If we listen to what local skateboarders and bikers are asking for, we make sure to provide some of the features they really were hoping to find,” Russel said. “That is what’s kind of setting it apart from any skateparks anywhere near Kingsport and pretty much the whole state of Tennessee is what we’re hearing and so when you have something that’s really well done and really good to ride it’s attracting people from all over.”

The Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark is open every day from dawn to dusk.