KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The United Way of Greater Kingsport has opened its funding application process for organizations and programs that are not members.

Every five years, the United Way opens the application process for programs and agencies that do not receive funding but meet the five focus areas of the United Way.

“The United Way of Greater Kingsport actually allocates funding through something called our community needs assessment,” Community Impact Manager Cori Johnson said. “It’s basically where we send out a survey every several years to our community members, business owners, leaders, just citizens at large to ask them what the priority needs in Kingsport are.”

The application period is open Oct. 2–17.

More information can be found on the United Way’s website.