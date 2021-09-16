Kingsport to unveil new City Hall with ribbon cutting Sept. 28

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new hub for City of Kingsport leaders and various other offices is set for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 18.

The city has unveiled the new city hall, which features six floors housing various departments, according to a press release.

Floor 1 — Building Division, City Clerk, City Information Desk, Code Enforcement, Customer Service/ Pay Bill, JACK 24-Hour Payment Kiosk (drive-thru) Night Deposit Box (drive-thru)

Floor 3 — Board of Mayor and Alderman Board Room, Human Resources, Legal/Risk Management, Public Information and Communications

Floor 4 — Finance, Purchasing, Leisure Services

Floor 5 — Archives Staff, Maps

Floor 6 — Information Technology, Kingsport Employee Health Clinic, Kingsport Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (KMTPO), Public Works Administration

Kingsport Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said that the new building serves a wide span of city departments and can act as an oasis of resources for residents.

“I am so thankful for the great people who worked on consolidating multiple departments and building to better serves our community at the Kingsport City Hall,” he said. “Now, it’s time to show the community how efficient conducting business in the new building is and celebrate the culminations of months of work to achieve this goal.”

The Sept. 28 ribbon cutting is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. and will offer refreshments and tours of the first three floors until 5:30 p.m.