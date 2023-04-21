KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is set to share the progress made on a new pump track coming to town next week, and the public is invited to attend.

According to a release from the city, a project preview is set for April 25 at 4 p.m. at the Brickyard Complex and site of the future track.

The track picked up speed last year when city officials awarded a $1.3 million bid to GRC Construction to build a new track next to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park, and the addition is set for an official opening late this year, the release said.

Early renders of the track show multiple possible paths through the course with a wide variety of features for both cyclists and skaters.

Photo: City of Kingsport

In addition to the high-adrenaline pump track, the project also includes quality of life improvements to the surrounding skate park and plaza.