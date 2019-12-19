Kingsport to perform sewer extensions in Tri-Cities Crossing area

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over the next six months, the City of Kingsport will be performing sanitary sewer extension in the Tri-Cities Crossing area.

The bulk of the work will be done around Mitchell Road and Fordtown Road.

Baker’s Construction Services has been selected as the contractor for the work.

Construction zones will be marked and flaggers will direct traffic when necessary.

Drivers are asked to be cautious in the area while construction is underway.

If you have any questions, contact Hank Clabaugh with the City of Kingsport Engineering Division at 229-9324.

For more information, click here.