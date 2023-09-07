Courtesy of the City of Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is offering beginner skateboarding lessons in September and October.

Classes will take place at Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark from 6-7 p.m. every Monday from Sept. 18 – Oct. 16.

Participants will learn skateboarding basics in a friendly, safe environment, the City of Kingsport said in a release. Parents are encouraged to remain onsite during the class. Water and skateboards will be provided.

The lessons, open to ages 6-12, are $25 for city residents and $30 for non-city residents.

To register for lessons, click here.