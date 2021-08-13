Kingsport to launch construction on storm water system improvements

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport announced Friday that it’s on track to launch construction on storm water system improvements in the Lochwood Drainage Basin area.

This construction is scheduled starting the week of August 16 and is expected to be completed within three months.

The construction zone will be marked with signs, and drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through the area.

All questions should be directed to the City of Kingsport Engineering Division’s Hank Clabaugh at 423-229-9324 or hankclabaugh@kingsporttn.gov.

GRG Civil Services is the project’s contractor.