KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport will host two “Cycling on the Glow” events this fall in which participants are encouraged to decorate their bicycles with fun lights.

The two rides will take place on the Kingsport Greenbelt.

The first will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. beginning at the Rotherwood Trailhead.

The second will be on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at the Indian Trail Drive Trailhead, near Petsmart in the East Stone Commons shopping center.

Helmets will be required. Riders must bring their own helmet and bike, which must have a front light and rear reflector.

Both rides are free, but the city officials are asking people to register so they will know how many people to expect. Click here to register.

The events are sponsored by Reedy Creek Bicycles and Just Ride Bikes and Fitness.