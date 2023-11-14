KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport will hold a second “glow cycling” event this weekend on the Greenbelt.

It will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at the Indian Trail Drive Trailhead.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their bicycles with fun lights. Helmets are required and bikes must have a front light and rear reflector.

The event is free, but Kingsport Parks and Recreation officials are asking people to register online so they will know how many people to expect.