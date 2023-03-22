KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport will host a program to help low-income families pay overdue utility bills.

On Wednesday, the City of Kingsport announced the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) will be at City Hall in Kingsport on March 30 and April 3 to help low-income households apply for assistance in paying overdue utility bills.

UETHDA reportedly received federal COVID grant money to help pay utility bills through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

Income limits for the assistance program depend on the number of persons in your household. “A household of 4 can earn as much as $50,902 annually and still qualify for assistance,” stated a City of Kingsport release.

The City asks people to bring the following to complete an application for assistance:

-A copy of a social security card of a household member

-A copy of a driver’s license or an ID card of the person completing the application

-Proof of income for the last 30 days for everyone in the household over 18

Utility officials will accept applications on Thursday, March 30 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the first-floor lobby of City Hall and Monday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot.

For questions, contact customer service at 423-343-9860 or visit City Hall Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To turn in your application before the program dates, visit UETHDA’s office at 301 Louis Street or call 423-246-6180.