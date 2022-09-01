KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport will host the National Fireworks Association’s annual firework meetings and exhibitions from Sept. 6-10 — marking the second time the city has hosted the event that brings in more than 700 people from around the world.

The four-day event will wrap up with a firework demonstration each night at Hunter Wright Stadium from 8-10 p.m. The demonstrations involve small-shell variety fireworks — not those typically seen during Independence Day events, the city noted.

“These are going to be wholesalers who sell to retailers, who will then sell them to the public,’ said Lara Potter, associate executive director of Visit Kingsport. “There’s not going to be large public displays like you would see at a commercial show.”

Dogwood Park, which is adjacent to Hunter Wright Stadium, will close at 7 p.m. from Sept. 6-10 as a result.

The NFA will host the public for this event on Friday and Saturday evenings, and tickets will be $5 per person per night. They can be purchased here.

For more information, contact Visit Kingsport at 423-393-8800.