KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport is inviting visitors to sculpt and play their own instrument next month.

Photo: City Of Kingsport

Starting Oct. 1, guests can create an ocarina: a ceramic instrument similar to a flute. Instructor Russell Lawson will teach attendees to sculpt the palm-sized instrument and play it by Oct. 22.

“Music lovers of any age or skill level can enjoy this wonderful flute-type instrument with minimal effort,” a press release from the City of Kingsport said. “If you are looking for a unique instrument that will bring a lifetime of joy, then look no further, for the ocarina is pure musical magic.”

The course is broken down into three sections:

Oct. 1 – Basic Ocarina Sculpting

Oct. 2 – Engraving and Glazing

Oct. 22 – Musical Lessons

Classes are open to adults and children 12 and up with adult supervision, and cost $175 per person. To purchase tickets, visit the city’s website.