Kingsport to host ‘Iron Pour’ event with workshops to create molds for artwork

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Artists will have the chance to make their own pieces of art with molten iron in Kingsport.

According to a release from the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, the 2021 Iron Pour will be held on Saturday, May 8.

In the weeks before the actual Iron Pour, workshops will be held for participants to create their own scratch molds, which the iron will be poured into.

The release states artist Tripp Jarvis and a team of sculptors will heat up 500 pounds of iron in the Scratch Mold Workshop, then pour the metal into the molds.

The event is free to spectators and $15 for anyone who makes art through the workshops. Food trucks will be at the event while the iron is heating.

To join in on the event, visit the Inventor Center at 118 Shelby Street from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The workshops are suitable for beginners or students of any skill level. All material costs are covered in the $15 ticket. Advance registration is required.

To buy tickets, click here or call 423-392-8414.

Below is a schedule of workshops provided in the release:

Class option 1: Friday, April 30, 10 a.m. – noon

Class option 2: Friday, April 30, 6 – 8 p.m.

Class option 3: Friday, May 7, 10 a.m. – noon

Class option 4: Friday, May 7, 6 – 8 p.m.

Class option 5: Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m. – noon (*This is the morning of the Iron Pour event. All molds must be completed no later than 1 p.m.)