KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport announced an evening of black light kickball next week, and the public is invited to play.

According to a press release from the city, Kingsport Parks and Recreation is hosting a glow-in-the-dark kickball game in the Lynn View Community Center gymnasium from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. Participants can join for free and are asked to wear neon or white clothes.

Once the event begins, the gym’s regular lights will be switched off and black lights will be turned on. White and neon clothes will glow in the dark, and the game will begin.

“We’ve not hosted a kickball event in some time, so we felt it was a good idea to bring this popular event back,” said Program Administrator Travis Sensabaugh. “No matter how old you are, everyone enjoys a game of kickball.”

For information on the event, call 423-343-9723.