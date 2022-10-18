KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport will host a “glow extreme dodgeball” event this weekend.

It will take place Saturday, Oct. 22 from 7–9 p.m. in the Lynn View Community Center gym, 257 Walker Street.

Participants are encouraged to wear neon or white clothes, which will “glow” under the black lights.

According to the city, barricades and structures that players will be able to hide behind will slowly be removed during the course of the game.

All ages can participate, but registration is required and the cost is $2 per person. Participants may register online. For more information, call 423-224-2489 or email Renee Ensor at reneeensor@kingsporttn.gov.