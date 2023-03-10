KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a “glow” basketball competition and NBA 2K video game tournament this Saturday.

Both events will take place at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex at 301 Louis Street with glow basketball beginning at 7:30 p.m. and the NBA 2K contest running from 6–9 p.m.

Glow basketball involves participants wearing neon or white clothing which will glow in the dark under black lights. The event will be a shooting contest, with participants scoring as many points as possible from different spots on the court within 60 seconds. The event is free and open to 5–15 year-olds.

The NBA 2K contest, which will be played on an XBOX, is open to those 18 years and under. There is an entry fee of $2 per player.

While the winner of the glow basketball will earn “bragging rights,” the winner of the NBA 2K contest will get a “surprise,” according to the city.