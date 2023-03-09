KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport will host a brand new ‘Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.)’ fine arts and crafts festival April 21-23.

On April 22 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and April 23 from 12 p.m.–5 p.m., attendees can experience more than 30 arts and crafts vendors from across the region, art demonstrations, a sculptor competition, public art programs, live music and the debut of 10 painted, full-sized fiberglass goats.

A preview party for the festival will take place on April 21 from 5-8 p.m. and will include heavy hors d’ouevres, a drink ticket, early access to vendors, admission for the three-day event and a first look at the painted goats.

Tickets are $5 per person with children under 12 being free. Tickets are $40 for the preview party.

For more information on the G.O.A.T Festival, click here.