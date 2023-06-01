KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport will host an open house this month for people to share their ideas on how the Lynn Garden community could be improved.

The open house will take place on Tuesday, June 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Kennedy Elementary School, 1500 Woodland Avenue.

Community members may stop by at any time to hear others’ ideas, share their own, or talk to members of the team working to improve the community.

The meeting is in connection with a corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive. The recommendations from that study are expected to be presented to the city this summer.