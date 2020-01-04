Kingsport to hold 20th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 20th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade will take place in Kingsport on Monday, January 20.

The parade will be held from 12 to 1 p.m.

The route will follow Center Street from Sevier Avenue to Shelby Street.

This year’s theme will be “Answer to Racism is the Love of Christ.”

Anyone interested in participating should contact Elder Gwen Collins at (423) 753-2345 or General Overseer Ronnie Collins at (423) 956-0675 or email gacssccc@aim.com or rcollins.j316@gmail.com.

