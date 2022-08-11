KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Model City will celebrate 200 years since its first charter on Saturday, August 20.

You may be asking yourself, how can the city be celebrating its bicentennial when it just celebrated its centennial in 2017?

It’s because Kingsport had two charters. The first charter was issued by the General Assembly in 1822 and incorporated the area around Netherland Inn. However, Kingsport lost its charter in 1879 and remained unincorporated until the second charter was issued in 1917, the genesis of modern-day Kingsport. In 1963, the boundaries of the new Kingsport were expanded to include the old Kingsport along Netherland Inn Road.

The bicentennial celebration will take place at Netherland Inn on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, which will be free and open to the public, will include re-enactors and storytellers, craft demonstrations, live music, a mock charter signing, and historical documents on display.

More information can be found at thenetherlandinn.com.