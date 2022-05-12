KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport residents will soon have two more options when looking for recycling drop-off sites.

A release from the city states there are plans to “re-establish a recycling drop-off site at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium” in 200, as well as create a new full-service site on Industry Drive. The new Industry Drive site will accept household and yard waste in addition to recyclable materials, according to the city.

Curbside recycling services were paused in Kingsport two years ago, due to the economic challenges created by mixed paper.

“When we paused our curbside recycling, it took away the convenience factor of recycling for our citizens,” Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said in the release. “Now, we want to focus on re-establishing a drop-off station at the civic and creating additional locations across town. If and when curbside recycling comes back, those new locations can hopefully remain.”

The Kingsport Civic Auditorium’s previous drop-off site was removed to allow for the construction of Dobyns-Bennett High School’s STEM building, but city leaders say the re-established site will hopefully be back in service by the fall of 2022.

The new Industry Drive site will operate within normal hours and only accept materials and proper waste from Kingsport residents, not including contract waste.