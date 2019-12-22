Kingsport teen home for Christmas and cancer free

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Chloe Cress is a Fourteen-year-old Kingsport resident who likes doing normal teenager activities like playing video games and playing with her dogs.

However, for the past year and a half, she has been at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN battling stage four cancer.

Just a few days before Christmas, she and her family received life-changing news.

Chloe is home for the Holiday.

“Home and cancer free. You can’t beat that,” said a tearful Shawn Cress, Chloe’s dad.

Going back to a year and a half ago, what started off as a hurt leg turned into a parents worse nightmare.

“They did a CT of her back, kind of lower back, and they caught part of the mass on camera, and then they sent her for a second CT of her chest, and that’s when they caught the full mass. Within 12 hours we were on a medical plane flying to Memphis to St Judes,” said Shawn.

The news of her diagnosis still fresh in Chloe’s mind.

“June 5, 2018. They thought it was leukemia at first but it was really Rabano Sarcoma,” said Chloe.

Her dad, in total shock,

“You hear its stage four and its like, ‘Oh no.'”

But their family never giving up hope.

“She’s a lot stronger than I am,” said Shawn.

They both shared Chloe’s Journey on social media.

Then, just a few days ago, they shared the best news of all.

Chloe’s cancer is in remission and she is able to be home for Christmas.

“This is the best gift I could have got this year. Seeing that she’s happy, home, and her cancer’s in remission now. So it’s a very good holiday,” said Shawn.

A welcome home from a community who has followed her journey along the way.

“Seeing Wings fly overhead, and the ambulances, and the fire truck, and the police escort, is was just amazing,” said Shawn

Chloe still can’t believe she’s back home for good,

“It feels like I’m visiting my home but instead I’m not just visiting, I’m staying.”

She’s already thinking ahead and has plans to becoming an actress,

“I’d like to be on TV and have my own TV show on Disney. I think I’d be a great actress.”

Chloe is wanting to share her message of hope to other.

“So people can watch who are in tough situations like cancer and feel joy from it,” she says.

Chloe’s dad sees the joy of being home for the holiday in his daughters eyes.

“The moment we found out everything is okay and we were coming home, she’s been very happy,” said Shawn.

Chloe will be receiving testing regularly at local hospitals to make sure the cancer stays in remission.

Their family tree is decorated in gold ribbon to represent childhood cancer.

