Kingsport: Symphony of the Mountains brings science-focused concert to Tri-Cities

Albert Einstein / Photo from Symphony of the Mountains

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local orchestra Symphony of the Mountains brings “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music” to the Renaissance Center Theater on April 17 for two shows.

Both performances are family-friendly, although the early afternoon production is shortened for children. The concerts are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

A press release describes the performances this way:

These concerts will present unique works celebrating iconic scientists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. The performance makes use of a variety of unique instruments including an electric violin, a Van de Graaff generator and “particle-clickers” played by the audience. Also featured will be a collection of science songs highlighted by Tom Lehrer’s famous rendition of “The Elements.” Symphony of the Mountains

The concert includes four musicians from the Symphony of the Mountains: violinist Susan Eddlemon, soprano Jennifer Harrell and percussionists Clark Harrell and Scott Eddlemon.



Scott & Susan Eddlemon / Photos by Symphony of the Mountains

Tickets cost $25 for adults. Children and students are free, although they will need to request a ticket because of COVID-19 guidelines.

Masks are required, and all parties will be seated 6 feet apart. Each show only has 75 seats available.

For more information, visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org or call their office at (423) 392-8423.