KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The swinging bridge at Kingsport’s Boatyard-Riverfront Park will be closed for several months for repairs.

The city says the bridge, located off Netherland Inn Road and along the Greenbelt, was closed last Friday.

According to a city spokesperson, the bridge was closed due to hazardous conditions.

Repairs are not expected to begin until July. The bridge will remain closed while repairs are underway.