Kingsport student accused of pointing gun at another student faces several charges

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Cora Cox Academy student accused of pointing a loaded handgun at another student on Wednesday has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, among other charges.

The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) revealed the 16-year-old attempted to rob at least one other student in a school bathroom on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a KPD spokesperson said that the student faces the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated robbery

Weapons-based charges for underaged possession of a handgun on school property

The original report said that police responded to the school on the 400 block of Myrtle Street to assist the school resource officer following reports that the student had pointed the gun toward “at least one other student” in an attempted armed robbery.

No one was injured during the incident, and police recovered the weapon in question.