Kingsport stroke survivor receives new foot controller to assist in 3D animation creation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities stroke victim with a passion for 3D animation was given the gift of mobility.

The Inventor Center staff in Kingsport helped out a fellow student David Kinsler with a special gift by using a foot controller instead of the mouse to operate his computer, giving him back the ability to use his machine more effectively after suffering a stroke last year.







Kinsler’s stroke left him without the use of his right hand and most of the fine motor control in his left hand, but his love for 3D animation remained. The trade involves using multiple keyboard shortcuts, which made the effects of the stroke even more significant.

“It’s a foot controller, from where I had a stroke, it injured the right side of my body, but now with this foot controller, I can hold down shift and it operates just like the hand would,” Kinsler said.

With help from staff, the project took two weeks to build and code, and they said it was worth it to help out a fellow inventor and to see the surprise on his face.

The Inventor Center is located at 118 Shelby Street in Kingsport.