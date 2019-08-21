Kingsport chooses storm drain art contest winners

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The winning entries of Kingsport’s storm drain art contest have been announced!

According to a release from the city, the Stormwater Department chose five winners who will each receive $100 and will paint their art in the city.

The release says the five winners will begin painting the first week of September, and they will finish as soon as the weather allows.

Anyone who wants to follow along with the progress of the artists can check the Kingsport Public Works Facebook page.

Here are the winners;

Joel Hammitt Lauren Whipple Juanita Mitchell Jessica Fry Lydia Pruett