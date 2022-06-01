KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport residents looking to cool off can now head to the city’s splash pad.

A release from the city states that the Kingsport Splash Pad on Martin Luther Jr. Drive opened Wednesday and will remain open through the end of September. The splash pad will be operational each day of the week from 10:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.

To turn on the splash pad, visitors just need to rub the silver activator pad on the wall by the restrooms.

“The splash pad is a zero-depth aquatic play structure that allows children to experience different types of water environments,” the release states. “Because the splash pad is a zero-depth facility, it does not have a lifeguard on duty, so all children must be supervised during their visit.”

Some of the splash pad’s features include surface water jets, run-through loops with water jets, water cannons and water buckets.

