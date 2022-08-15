KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Splash Pad will be closed for a few days while repairs are made.

A release from Kingsport Parks and Recreation states that the splash pad will be closed Monday and Tuesday while the drain in the pump room is repaired. The City of Kingsport expects the splash pad to reopen on Wednesday, August 17.

The city encouraged anyone who wishes to still have some aquatic fun to try the water jets at Kingsport Centennial Park on Main Street.

The splash pad is located at 1101 Martin Luther King Boulevard and is typically active from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. every day during the summer season. Visitors may turn on the splash pad features by using the activator pad by the bathrooms.