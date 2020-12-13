Kingsport Speedway’s ‘Christmas Cheer Contest’ aims to spread holiday spirit

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport Speedway launched a ‘Christmas Cheer Contest’ to encourage community members in the Kingsport area to deck their homes with Christmas decorations and lights to spread holiday spirit.

The contest will seek the best-appearing holiday set-ups, which will include two categories: one for businesses and the other for residences.

The contest will run until Dec. 22, and Kingsport Speedway officials will announce the winners on the following day, Dec. 23.

Those interested in entering a business or residence into the contest need to CLICK HERE and fill out the information on the form, including contest category, address and contact information.

Contest prizes include a gift card to the Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport along with tickets to Kingsport Speedway in 2021.