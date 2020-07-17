Kingsport Speedway to host NASCAR Weekly Series Racing July 17, masks required

Photo courtesy of Kingsport Speedway

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drivers are eager to hit the track again after a week off from regular Advanced Auto Parts Weekly Series racing.

On July 17 at 5 p.m., spectator gates will open at the .375-mile concrete oval and will feature racing action with Twin Sportsman, HonDoctor Auto Care Pure 4, Late Model, Sportsman, Mod 4, and Pure Street.

Pit gates will open at 3 p.m., and before the racing, fans have an opportunity to show off their Chevy or GMC hot rod for a car show and a few parade laps on the track before the races kick off.

Adult grandstand admission for July 17’s event will be $12, with children aged 12 years and younger free.

According to the event’s press release, masks will be required with exceptions. Those with trouble breathing and those under the age of 2 years will not be required to wear a mask.

There will 6-feet markers on the ground, and officials ask that those in attendance follow CDC guidelines by social distancing.

