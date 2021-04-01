Kingsport Speedway reschedules season opener for April 16

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cold weather has forced the hand of Kingsport Speedway to reschedule the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Racing Series for Friday, April 16.

A release from the racing venue says the race-car engines are water-cooled. This means running them at cold temperatures increases the likelihood of damage.

“We have been working very hard and it is very disappointing to us as we work all winter and we are very excited to see everyone come race season, but mother nature is going to win this week,” said General Manager Karen Tunnell in the release.

Kingsport Speedway has two races planned in April, and they will not overlap with events at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Races at the Kingsport Miniway are still scheduled for Saturday.

More information can be found on www.kingsportspeedway.com.