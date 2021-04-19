Kingsport songwriter’s music performed at Academy of Country Music Awards

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Songwriter and Kingsport native Brinley Addington had a song he co-wrote performed at the Academy of Country Music Awards last night.

The song, called “Chasing After You,” was sung as a duet by Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd.

“It was the first time seeing anything I’ve written performed on TV,” Addington said. “I just remember being a kid, you know, laying in the floor of my parents’ house watching these awards shows and thinking, ‘oh how cool would it be to have a song on there.”

Addington said he’s already back to writing his next song.

“Today, I’m going to go write another song when we hang up,” Addington said. “That’s always the thing is like you stop and you enjoy those cool moments when you know your song is on TV or the radio or, you know, something’s good is happening, but you’re always trying to write the next song.”

You can find “Chasing After You” on Apple Music or Spotify.