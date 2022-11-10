KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost.

Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase.

“That does become very stressful for us because we are a small business and like other small businesses, seeing increases in all these bills does make us wonder what we can do next to keep our doors open,” said manager and stylist Addison Shanks.

They really don’t want to increase their prices for their customers, but they might have to in order to afford to pay the added costs of their energy bill.

The salon already has to pay extra for products due to inflation. The daily tasks to run the salon include using a lot of energy.

“We do use a lot of electricity as you can tell we have lights and Christmas trees and we’re constantly using our outlets for blow-drying, styling,” said Shanks.

AEP Appalachian Power knows this is going to be difficult for their customers, but wants to be a helpful resource.

“Every customer is important to us,” said Appalachian Power spokesperson Teresa Hall. “And we want to start that communication if you’re struggling financially. Definitely give us a call.”

They offer a payment plan to customers struggling to pay their bills called the Average Monthly Payment Plan.

“It helps customers by spreading those higher bills that you incur during the summer and winter months,” said Hall, “It spreads those throughout the entire year so your payments are generally the same each month.”

If you’re interested in this payment plan, you can find more information about it on their website. They ask that you read the plan before calling their 1-800 number to apply.

They also offer tips on their website on how to save money on your bill.