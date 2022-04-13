KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a man arrived at an area hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound Wednesday morning.

The man, who was later transported to a nearby hospital in a neighboring jurisdiction, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who did not reveal the location of either hospital.

KPD’s Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the incident and where it occurred. No further details have been released at this time. Those with information regarding the incident should call police at 423-229-9300.

