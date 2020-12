KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Senior Center will be temporarily closed beginning December 7 for deep cleaning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.

The city says branch locations will also be closed.

Those who take part in congregate meals at the senior center can find instructions on how to continue receiving meals on the senior center’s website or by calling 423-392-8400.

City officials will evaluate reopening the facilities at the end of next week.