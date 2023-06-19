KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Senior citizens are keeping active in Kingsport, to the point that the city’s senior center says most classes have a waitlist.

Kingsport Senior Center Coordinator Lori Calhoun told News Channel 11 that membership at the center is at a record high.

Photo: WJHL

“We are over 4,640 members to be exact now,” Calhoun said. “Our previous record was 4,551 members before COVID, and we are currently approximately 1,400 members over what we were.”

During the pandemic, Calhoun said membership at the center sharply declined to 3,221 members. As of Monday, however, the Kingsport Senior Center is on the rise with several new faces.

“We’re seeing new membership from other states,” Calhoun said. “People relocating to our area as well as we’re seeing members from other [cities] and other counties in our region as well.”

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Calhoun attributes part of the growth to people wanting to get back to social activities after being isolated during the pandemic.

“Our exercise classes are booming,” she said. “Everything we have a wait list on all of our programs.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A variety of classes are available at the center, some of which feature physical activity and others that are more mentally stimulating.

“We have aerobics, we have Zumba classes, we have silver sneakers classes, we have boom classes. We have a full-blown exercise room where they can come and work out at their leisure or at their pace,” Calhoun said. “We have a clay studio, a woodshop with volunteers designated in there that will help out. We have a computer lab where we have the Kingsport Library coming in to assist with Library Geek. We have all kinds of classes that we’re offering and the computer lab as well.”