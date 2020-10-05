Kingsport Senior Center reopens after more than 6 months of closure during pandemic

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The COVID-19 pandemic caused a number of places to shut down either temporarily or permanently.

The Kingsport Senior Center underwent a temporary closure starting March 18, marking the beginning of a long few months without their in-person services. The center offered virtual classes to help keep members active while it remained shut down in person, but for some, it just wasn’t enough.

The center underwent a soft re-opening on Monday, finally allowing in-person activities again but with heightened safety precautions.

Terri Farthing has been an aerobics instructor at the Kingsport Senior Center for 16 years and now the way she runs her class is a little different.

With six-feet apart spacing on the floor and some members opting to leave their masks on during workouts, the class is not the same as when she left it, but Farthing said she feels safe and is just happy to be back.

“We have been waiting so long and we are so thrilled to have the senior center open,” Farthing said.

While the center was closed, Farthing formed a walking club for her members, meeting three days a week to stay active and allow members to socialize with each other on a more daily basis. She said she teaches a great group of sweet and dedicated people and while the walking group was fun, Farthing said nothing beats being back in the gym.

Safety precautions are in place as the Kingsport Senior Center finally reopens after being closed for over 6 months. More details tonight at 5 on @WJHL11. pic.twitter.com/RoYuslmtKL — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) October 5, 2020

The way classes are run isn’t the only change. The staff has also blocked off certain equipment in the workout room and billiards room to help promote social distancing. Hand sanitizer can also be found frequently throughout the building.

Before even entering the building, your temperature is checked, staff runs through a list of COVID-19 related questions, and they sign you in through a touchless system.

“All the equipment is very, very clean and when I came in there was someone who was taking all of our information so we had nothing to touch,” said Carolyn Carter, a 12-year member of the center.

Carter participated in the walking group while the center was closed, and said she’s happy to be back and is very impressed with the safety measures.

“I missed the socialization, being with friends as well as the exercise because I enjoy it,” Carter said.

With 4,500 members, staff got creative with how they’re limiting capacity and promoting social distancing.

“We’re only allowing people with even year birthdays to come on Mondays and Wednesdays and odd year birthdays on Tuesdays and Thursdays so that’s half capacity,” branch coordinator Michelle Tolbert said.

As of right now, the center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

As for the staff and members that News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield spoke with, they said they are content with all the added measures and they’re happy to follow them as long as it means they can be back in the senior center.

“They need that interaction. They want to see others who are going through the same thing and hear how they’re doing through all of this,” Tolbert said.