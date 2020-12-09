Kingsport seeking public input for future development of bicycle, pedestrian options

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (MTPO) is seeking community members’ recommendations for bicycling and pedestrian options throughout the metropolitan area.

The MTPO’s objective involves guiding framework for bicycle and pedestrian plans within the next 20 years, and the organization needs public input on which to build.

Tuesday night marked the first of three rounds of public engagement. According to the MTPO, the organization hopes to prioritize the needs of its constituents, which include residents within five cities and two counties both in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest, Virginia.

Upcoming plans will not be developed from scratch; rather, the organization plans to build on a bicycle and pedestrian framework established in 2012.

The organization’s initiatives for the years to come include improving livability, sustainability, prosperity and connectivity.

Moving forward, this initiative will guide the development of sidewalks, bicycle paths and trails within the Kingsport region.

During the meeting, the MTPO highlighted locations within the Kingsport region with current bicycle and pedestrian demand.

